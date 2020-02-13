Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GAW stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,125 ($93.73). 92,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,393. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,633.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,358.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,785 ($36.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,135 ($93.86).

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 145.90 ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Games Workshop Group will post 17600 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rachel Tongue sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,170 ($94.32), for a total transaction of £100,380 ($132,044.20).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

