Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.96 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,065 over the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.