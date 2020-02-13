Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Brandon John Moore Sells 5,000 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brandon John Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

On Thursday, January 30th, Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $216,433.92.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.94. 176,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,402. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.