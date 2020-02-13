Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 173.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,854,000 after buying an additional 853,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after buying an additional 824,805 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $65,391,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Garmin by 51.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Garmin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,423 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.99.

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,453. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.32. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

