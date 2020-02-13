GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of JOB opened at $0.39 on Thursday. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.82.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

