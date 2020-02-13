Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Generac updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

GNRC stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.75. 2,358,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,579. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Generac has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $117.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.14.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

