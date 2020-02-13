General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Up 11.1% in January

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 109,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.43. 1,545,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.44. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.64.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

