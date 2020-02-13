General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) VP Christopher A. Wilson Sells 1,100 Shares

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) VP Christopher A. Wilson sold 1,100 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $116,611.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,960.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of General Finance stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,203. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $294.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. General Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of General Finance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Finance by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 97,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Finance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of General Finance by 1,027.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

