General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,932. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.