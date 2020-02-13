GenesisX (XGS) Market Capitalization Tops $46,013.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $46,013.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,813,213 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

