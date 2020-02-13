GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) Head-To-Head Contrast

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of GENFIT S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Verona Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GENFIT S A/ADR and Verona Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GENFIT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A Verona Pharma N/A N/A -118.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GENFIT S A/ADR and Verona Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GENFIT S A/ADR 0 1 6 0 2.86 Verona Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

GENFIT S A/ADR presently has a consensus price target of $47.89, suggesting a potential upside of 156.12%. Verona Pharma has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Given GENFIT S A/ADR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GENFIT S A/ADR is more favorable than Verona Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GENFIT S A/ADR and Verona Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GENFIT S A/ADR $8.85 million 79.94 -$93.91 million N/A N/A Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$20.73 million ($46.00) -0.83

Verona Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GENFIT S A/ADR.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic test for the identification of patients with NASH; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

