Genus (LON:GNS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNS. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genus in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,177.83 ($41.80).

Shares of Genus stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.66) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,186 ($41.91). 41,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,154. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,141.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,949.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Genus has a 52 week low of GBX 2,146 ($28.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,358 ($44.17).

Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

