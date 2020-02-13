Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,173.40 ($41.74).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genus in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 3,234 ($42.54) on Thursday. Genus has a 1-year low of GBX 2,146 ($28.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,358 ($44.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,141.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,949.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 271.76.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

