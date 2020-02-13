GeoCoin Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. GeoCoin has a market cap of $677,443.00 and $4,121.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00789686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068480 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006573 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

