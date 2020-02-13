GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Raised to Outperform at Itau BBA Securities

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports.

GPRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Itau Unibanco assumed coverage on GeoPark in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of GeoPark stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 36,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,390. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,509,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,651,000 after buying an additional 58,696 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,733,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 333,461 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in GeoPark by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

