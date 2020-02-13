George J. Powers Sells 88,344 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) insider George J. Powers sold 88,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $3,047,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Rexnord Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Rexnord by 39.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,704,000 after acquiring an additional 160,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rexnord by 0.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

