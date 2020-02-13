George Kurtz Sells 138,820 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 138,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $8,708,178.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $146,546.88.

On Monday, January 13th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $139,468.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, George Kurtz sold 141,164 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $7,944,709.92.

On Monday, January 6th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $125,404.00.

On Monday, December 9th, George Kurtz sold 124,748 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $6,209,955.44.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.79 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

