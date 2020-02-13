Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 663 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $2,238,977.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,562,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.81. The company has a market cap of $600.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

