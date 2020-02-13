GET Protocol (GET) Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $69,925.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00003776 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.77 or 0.06075834 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00060181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024798 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00128206 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001642 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

