Gexan (GEX) Price Hits $0.0208 on Exchanges

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $53,717.00 and $4,041.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gexan alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.07 or 0.01270603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047911 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019809 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00232719 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002462 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00067947 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,899,649 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,413 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.