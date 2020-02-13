Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GIL stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIL. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC set a $30.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

