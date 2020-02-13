Gildan Activewear (GIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.58 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$37.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 26.98. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$30.81 and a twelve month high of C$53.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

