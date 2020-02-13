Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,489,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,977,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,993,000 after purchasing an additional 277,324 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,415,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,005 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 773,705 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIL. Edward Jones lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC set a $30.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

