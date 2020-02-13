Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,256 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $50,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.80. 8,018,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,690,212. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

