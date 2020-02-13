GINcoin Market Capitalization Hits $177,649.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. GINcoin has a total market cap of $177,649.00 and approximately $2,201.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,221.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.62 or 0.02614253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.01 or 0.04620538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00787536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.80 or 0.00896719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00116139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00025930 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00700531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.