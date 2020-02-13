Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 48.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.