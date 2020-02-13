GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Buys 7 Shares

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley acquired 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.70) per share, for a total transaction of £120.82 ($158.93).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Emma Walmsley bought 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,800 ($23.68) per share, for a total transaction of £126 ($165.75).

On Tuesday, December 10th, Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,731 ($22.77) per share, with a total value of £138.48 ($182.16).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,689.20 ($22.22) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The stock has a market cap of $85.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,791.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,725.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,856.87 ($24.43).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

