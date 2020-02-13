GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,074 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,919. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5994 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.15%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

