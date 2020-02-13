GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Stumpf Capital Management LLC

Stumpf Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stumpf Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stumpf Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 6,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.78. 2,885,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,047. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5994 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.