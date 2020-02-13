Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $233.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $230.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Global Payments to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.05.

NYSE:GPN opened at $201.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Global Payments has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $206.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

