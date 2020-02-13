Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, Indodax and Rfinex. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $78,448.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Indodax, HADAX and Rfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

