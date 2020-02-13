Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.55. 189,768 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

