Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Globant worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,306.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 165,646 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at $5,961,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 6.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Globant by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.82. 6,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,991. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52 and a beta of 0.87. Globant SA has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.03.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

