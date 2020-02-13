Globus Medical (GMED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $55.59 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,176.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

