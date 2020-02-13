GNY Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.67 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $9.67 million and approximately $4,225.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GNY has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. One GNY token can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.03494956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

