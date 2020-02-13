GoByte Price Tops $0.0425 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $293,536.00 and approximately $9,763.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000106 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,905,998 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

