goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$73.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

GSY stock traded up C$6.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$74.75. 177,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,687. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.67. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$40.50 and a 52-week high of C$74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.72, a current ratio of 21.16 and a quick ratio of 21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.19 million and a PE ratio of 15.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.91, for a total transaction of C$49,434.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,928,942.10. Also, Director David Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.89, for a total value of C$1,357,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,968,730.89.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

