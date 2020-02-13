Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.92 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

