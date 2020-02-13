GoldCoin Price Down 14.1% This Week (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, GoldCoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a market cap of $454,276.00 and $71.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00787536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000341 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

