Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $888.54 million, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.