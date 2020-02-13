Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,602 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.35. 1,461,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

