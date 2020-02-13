Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GVDNY. ValuEngine lowered shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, January 31st. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

