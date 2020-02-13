GoldMint Price Down 6.7% This Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $239,807.00 and $330.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001227 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.17 or 0.03461935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00247157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00037305 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00147705 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

