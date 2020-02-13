Goodrich Petroleum Corp to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

GDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 250,338 shares during the period.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

