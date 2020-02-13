Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nomura began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

NASDAQ GT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 85,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,750. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GT. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,672,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,004,000 after acquiring an additional 33,497 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after acquiring an additional 494,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,303,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,052,000 after acquiring an additional 279,349 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,381,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,709,000 after acquiring an additional 87,414 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,124,000 after acquiring an additional 574,323 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

