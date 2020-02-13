GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close.

EAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. GrafTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of EAF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 84,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,500. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.71.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.61%. The business had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,499,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,825 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $12,781,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $10,798,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in GrafTech International by 53.7% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,360,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,219,000 after acquiring an additional 825,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,844,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,205,000 after acquiring an additional 571,203 shares in the last quarter.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

