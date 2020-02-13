Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CEO James R. Lines Acquires 12,357 Shares

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CEO James R. Lines purchased 12,357 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $224,526.69.

Shares of NYSE:GHM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.17. 26,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,443. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $180.81 million, a PE ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.25). Graham had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Graham in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 16.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 73,793 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 160,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.