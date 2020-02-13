Graphcoin Price Up 55.1% Over Last 7 Days (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00346118 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024153 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00037619 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000541 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

