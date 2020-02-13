GravityCoin (GXX) Market Capitalization Hits $107,132.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $107,132.00 and $3,135.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.70 or 0.03475841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00250688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00148223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,255,783 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

