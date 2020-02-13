Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.24% of Gray Television worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gray Television by 30,072.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gray Television by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 841.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of GTN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.30. 673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,855. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

